Darby Communications, an Asheville, NC-based agency that works with companies in the outdoors, active lifestyle, fishing, and hunting markets, is named AOR for Striker Brands, which produces fishing apparel. Darby will work to grow brand awareness for the company in the outdoor space through PR and media relations services. Striker offers a range of apparel, including rainwear, UPF apparel, lifestyle wear and accessories tailored for various fishing and boating activities nationwide. “Darby Communications exhibits all the qualities we were looking for in a PR partner—high levels of success in both the general outdoor and fishing space, and a robust team dedicated to client satisfaction,” said Striker Brands president Craig Poucher.

160/90 is named PR agency of record for USAA, a provider of insurance, banking and retirement solutions to members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. The agency has served as USAA's brand sponsorship AOR since 2011, and the new partnership includes corporate communications strategy and execution, including all media relations activities, executive thought leadership and creator marketing across brand campaigns and the company’s banking, property and casualty insurance and life insurance businesses. The agency will also continue to support USAA’s sponsorships of the NFL and Army-Navy Game. “We’ve had the privilege to work with the 160/90 team through a variety of sponsorships and integrated campaigns over the past decade,” said USAA chief communications and corporate responsibility officer Lindsey O’Neill. “With their track record and shared passion for serving and celebrating our military community and their families, our team is excited about the work that we can achieve together in this new capacity.”

Capital Communications & Consulting (C3) is selected to provide marketing and public relations services for Obsidian Solutions Group, which supplies IT transformation, software development and data analytics solutions for clients including the Department of Defense. C3’s efforts will focus on strengthening brand visibility and engagement for Obsidian within the defense and intelligence communities. “We are eager to work with Capital Communications to further elevate our position in the industry and expand our outreach,” said OSG chief growth officer LaMont J. Wells. “C3’s proven track record in the modeling, simulation, and training sector, coupled with their deep understanding of the defense landscape, positions them as an ideal partner for advancing our strategic communication efforts.”

GO PR is working with NATUROPATHICA Spas as the company prepares to unveil locations in Miami this month and in Aspen in December. In addition to these launches, GO PR will help NATUROPATHICA promote new activations and highlight the brand’s specialized oncology care treatments, which are being introduced in October. The company currently consists of five dedicated spas and more than 280 partner spas in such major markets as New York City, the Hamptons and Palm Beach. “We value GO PR’s expertise as a women-led team of experts in hospitality and wellness,” said NATUROPATHICA CEO Cathy O’Brien. “As we broaden our reach across the country, GO PR’s national presence will be instrumental in elevating our profile amongst consumers in our new markets.”