GRV Strategies has inked a one-year $960K pact to provide media, PR and communications strategy services to Qatar’s international media office.

The Alexandria, VA-based firm will highlight the role that the Gulf state plays in international relations and look for opportunities for positive messages through the US media.

The Qataris are crucial mediators in the cease fire negotiations between Hamas and Israel to end the Gaza war. Those discussions are held in Qatar’s capital city of Doha.

Garrett Ventry is founder/president of GRV. He was chief of staff to Colorado Congressman Ken Buck, and a senior advisor to New York Rep. and Republican Conference chair Elise Stefanik.

The New Yorker credited Ventry for helping to direct the strategy to steer Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination. He also handled media relations for Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch’s New York Times best-selling book, "A Republic, If You Can Keep It."

Ventry and Brian Colas, who was a staffer to Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, launched the Washington Reporter site in June to cover right-of-center news and commentary.

The kick-off issue featured an interview with House Speaker Mike Johnson.