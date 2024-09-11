Corrina Safeio

Avalere Health, a London-based commercialization partner for the biopharmaceutical, medical technology, and wellness industries, hires Corrina Safeio as president, global marketing and EVP, corporate communications. Safeio joins Avalere Health from Inizio Evoke, where she served as president of its European division. She was previously managing director, UK at Evoke Mind+Matter and managing director at Pegasus. At Avalere, Safeio will oversee the global marketing team, working to build meaningful connections and create customized strategic solutions. for our clients, ultimately driving growth and leading to new opportunities for the organisation. "She is an influential leader with a proven track record of delivering impactful marketing and PR solutions through evidence-based insights and award-winning creative,” said Avalere Health president, marketing Mario Muredda.

Joanna Irwin

Homrich Berg, a registered investment adviser founded in 1989, names Joanna Irwin CMO. Irwin was most recently global CMO at human resources company Randstad. She has also served as CMO, North America at investment management firm Invesco and VP, product strategy and development at Merrill Lynch. At Homrich Berg, Irwin is charged with driving marketing initiatives aimed at expanding the company’s brand awareness efforts in multiple markets. “We are excited to add Joanna to our leadership team as a talented veteran marketing executive with the right mix of traditional and digital marketing experience to lead us into the next 35 years of our firm growth story,” said Homrich Berg CEO Thomas Carroll.

Nate Skinner

AffiniPay, a provider of legal practice management software, integrated payments and embedded fintech solutions for professionals, hires Nate Skinner as CMO. Skinner comes to AffiniPay from Onfido where, as CMO, he worked to help businesses verify, onboard and authenticate their customers. He has also held senior positions in B2B marketing strategy and customer experience at Oracle, Salesforce and Amazon Web Services. At AffiniPay, Skinner will focus on accelerating the company’s growth into new market segments by empowering professionals in more industries. “Nate’s expertise will be vital as we continue to innovate forward, enhancing our brand awareness and engagement with customers,” said AffiniPay CEO Dru Armstrong.