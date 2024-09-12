Liza Pluto

The Washington Post hires Liza Pluto as director of communications. Pluto comes to the Post from pet-care, snacking and food company Mars, Inc., where she served as media relations and issues manager on the company’s global external communications team. She was previously media relations manager at MSNBC, senior publicity manager at PBS and PR manager at CNN. “Her proven track record of elevating and showcasing high-profile talent, paired with her contagious passion for the media industry, make her an exceptional fit for the future of communications at The Washington Post,” said Post chief communications officer Kathy Baird.

Jordan Liebman

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) appoints Jordan Liebman as SVP of marketing and communications. Liebman previously served as VP, global brand marketing and demand generation for Blue Jeans, the cloud-based video conferencing service that was owned by Verizon. Liebman has also held executive posts at mcgarry bowen, BBDO Worldwide and Publicis. In his new role, he will oversee Konica Minolta’s marketing and communications team, spearheading efforts to accelerate revenue growth, enhance brand visibility, strengthen the company’s industry reputation and lead digital transformation initiatives. “His extensive marketing expertise across key disciplines will set us apart in the market, highlighting our products and solutions,” said Konica Minolta president & CEO Sam Errigo.

Anita Nightingale

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority names Anita Nightingale as CMO. Nightingale was previously director of Europe for Barbados Tourism Marketing, where she led the island’s outdoor and online campaigns across continental Europe, including Germany, Switzerland, Italy, France, and the Netherlands. Before that, she served as the director of tourism for Montserrat and director of planning at Florida-based Zimmerman Advertising. In her new role, Nightingale will work to strengthen the destination’s presence in key international markets, overseeing global marketing and branding initiatives, and managing St. Kitts’ relationships with international agencies.