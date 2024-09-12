John Derryberry

John Derryberry, who has headed up Hill & Knowlton's US technology practice since 2019, is moving to Golin as EVP and West Coast technology practice leader.

Before joining H&K, Derryberry was fintech & innovations communications leader at Western Union, counseling its execs on the company’s digital transformation narrative. He also led fintech messaging as well as partnership communications with Amazon Pay.

Previously, as an EVP at Edelman, he created the Silicon Valley pillar of the agency’s tech practice. He also was a partner at A&R Partners, which was acquired by Edelman in 2006.

At Golin, Derryberry will be responsible for growing its tech business, fostering specialty talent and deepening the agency’s leadership bench on the West Coast. He reports to Golin co-president, North America Dawn Langeland.

"John's impressive track record of elevating technology brands, forging vibrant agency team cultures, fielding winning teams, and his ability to craft compelling narratives make him the ideal choice to lead our West Coast tech practice," said Langeland.

Interpublic owns Golin. H&K is part of Burson, which is a unit of WPP.