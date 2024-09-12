FINN Partners is brought on as AOR by community climate action platform Extreme Hangout, charged with helping the platform expand the awareness and impact of its presence at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan—including its main stage, dedicated workshop space, an extensive exhibition area, more than 500 speakers, diverse panels and workshops. FINN efforts will focus on driving awareness and attendance at Extreme Hangout events planned for COP29. Extreme Hangout enables engagement in the sustainability space by organizing open-to-all climate action impact forums around the world and curating positive sustainability stories that are shared with its 20 million social media followers each day. “This communications partnership with FINN aligns perfectly in terms of shared values and a joint commitment to sustainable change through the work of our two organizations,” said Extreme Hangout founder Amber Nuttall.

CIIC PR expands its West Coast presence by working with Dream Hollywood, a Los Angeles hotel that is overseen by Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a longstanding CIIC client. The agency will work to enhance the hotel’s visibility in the luxury market through initiatives such as strategic partnerships and events. Acquired by Hyatt in 2022, the 178-room property includes the TAO Asian Bistro and the Highlight Room Grill and Lounge, an 11,000-square-foot rooftop venue. “This collaboration not only deepens our footprint in the luxury hospitality sector but also reconnects us with our ties in Los Angeles,” said CIIC PR CEO and founder Carolyn Izzo-Feldman.

V2 Communications adds scalable data platform Nasuni and AI-powered healthcare administration software Machinify to its client roster. Nasuni has engaged V2 to underscore its differentiated approach and maximize brand awareness, working closely with agency partners to execute a cohesive global strategy. “The team’s strategic approach, deep industry knowledge and proactive communication have exceeded our expectations, helping us navigate a period of rapid growth with confidence and success,” said Nasuni senior communications and content manager Kristin Concannon. Machinify sought out V2 to build top-of-funnel awareness with other key payer prospects, touting the company’s AI engine, which is trained on billions of claims and medical records, as well as payment decisions.