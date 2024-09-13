Jennifer Kettnich

Jennifer Kettnich, who was VP-investor relations at Walt Disney Co., has moved to the same position at Mattel.

At Disney, she was primary intermediary between it and the financial community. Kettnich also worked with internal stakeholders and the company’s board of directors to develop and articulate messaging on strategic and financial objectives.

In her new post, she is responsible for leading Mattel’s IR function, engaging with investors and analysts and communicating the company’s value proposition, investment thesis, financial performance and long-term strategy.

Kettnich reports to chief financial officer Anthony DiSilvestro. He said Kettnich "brings to Mattel significant investor relations and corporate finance experience in the entertainment industry and investment management space, and as a buy-side equity analyst."

She joins Mattel "at an exciting time for our company as we advance our strategy to grow our IP-driven toy business and expand our entertainment offering,” added DiSilvestro.

Mattel reported a one percent Q2 dip in revenues to $1.1B. Operating income rose 5.8 percent to $83.2M.

The company's stock trades at $18.88. 52-week range is $22.30, $15.87.