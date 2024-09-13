Catherine Grayson-Roper

Miele, a family-owned premium appliance manufacturer, appoints Catherine Grayson-Roper as VP of marketing for the US and Mexico, effective Sept. 16. Grayson-Ropes joins the company from home furnishings company MillerKnoll, where she was global marketing and PR director for its retail unit. She has also held executive marketing posts at Bed Bath & Beyond, Delta Faucet Company and Johnson & Johnson’s consumer products division. At Miele, Grayson-Roper will be responsible for all marketing communications, as part of the Miele US and Mexico leadership team. “I am confident that Catherine’s extensive background in marketing to both B2B and B2C audiences will escalate our brand to the next level by engaging our current consumers as well as the next generation,” said Miele USA and Mexico president and CEO Søren Rye.

Stephen Santore

ATG Entertainment, a live entertainment company and theater owner, names Stephen Santore US vice president of marketing and sales. Santore comes to ATG from Broadway advertising agency SpotCo, where he has been managing director since 2008. In his new role, he will oversee the marketing strategy to increase awareness and sales of shows hosted by ATG Entertainment’s 21 US theaters, including which Broadway’s Lyric and Hudson theaters ad well as the recently acquired Jujamcyn theaters. “His addition to ATG Entertainment will significantly enhance our strategic capabilities with a new level of marketing acumen and will allow us to deliver even more tailored and effective solutions for our venues and clients,” said ATG Entertainment global CEO Ted Stimpson.

Sebastian Pryzborowski

Prowly, a media relations platform, promotes co-founder Sebastian Pryzborowski to CEO, succeeding Joanna Drabent, who is stepping down after serving 12 years in the job. She will transition to a board advisor position, continuing to offer her expertise to guide the company's future. Pryzborowski had been serving as chief of product at the company. Together, they developed Prowly as a platform for simplifying media relations and have grown it into a product used by thousands of business owners, public relations experts and marketing professionals. Founded in 2013, Prowly now serves 7,000 PR professionals across 90 countries. It was acquired by online visibility management platform Semrush in 2020. “I am confident that these foundations, combined with Sebastian's passion and strategic thinking, will help Prowly thrive and reach new heights,” said Drabent.