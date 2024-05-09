In a world where brands aim to stand out like a 3D movie, Leah Dergachev’s 3D framework—define, design, and deliver—offers a clear strategy for achieving that.

In a conversation with Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media and host of the “PR’s Top Pros Talk” podcast, Dergachev, Founder and Chief Storyteller of Austley, explains how companies can thrive in today’s crowded markets by building an authentic and consistent brand.

Doug opens by asking Leah to explain the 3D framework. “They stand for define, design, and deliver,” she says, before diving into each step.

The first step, define, is all about understanding who you are as a brand. Leah explains, "The define part is really all about figuring out who you are as a brand," by clarifying a company's mission, vision, and unique selling proposition. According to Leah, this foundation ensures that a brand’s message remains authentic and consistent.

The second stage, design, is where storytelling comes into play. “Once you know who you are, this is when it’s time to tell your story," Leah says. She encourages brands to craft narratives that highlight how they started, the problems they solve, and the values they uphold. Personal stories from founders and real-life success stories from customers play a key role in humanizing the brand and building trust.

Deliver, the final step, is all about consistency. “This is all about being consistent with the content that you're putting out," Leah advises. Whether it’s maintaining a blog or updating social media, she emphasizes the importance of delivering valuable content to keep audiences engaged. Doug adds, "Humanizing the stories you tell is also important."

Doug further touches on the importance of standing out in today’s crowded marketplace. "How important is trying to stand out, and what are some ways that you can do that as both a communicator shaping a brand and from the brand perspective?" he asks.

Leah’s advice? "Make sure that you're highlighting what your unique qualities are," and, crucially, be authentic. "People can genuinely tell when things are authentic and when they're not," she explains. By telling a compelling story and building an emotional connection with the audience, brands can appeal to their customers’ needs and stand out from the competition.

Doug also points out that being intentional about platform choice is crucial. Leah emphasizes, "Find out where your target audience spends their time online," and tailor content to each platform, whether it's Instagram for visuals or LinkedIn for B2B content.

As the conversation shifts to case studies, Doug asks about their value for both her clients and her own business. Leah sees them as critical for showcasing success, advising brands to use data and testimonials to highlight real-world outcomes. She notes, “You’re going to want to make sure that you are first picking a project that really showcases your solutions in action."

In closing, Leah leaves the audience with a final reminder: “Always remember that it's all about defining who you are, designing your story, and delivering that quality content.”

Through Leah’s 3D framework, brands have a structured and effective roadmap for not only standing out in crowded markets but also building a loyal customer base.

D S Simon Media is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

View all of the interviews in the “PR's Top Pros Talk” series. Interested in taking part? Contact Doug Simon at [email protected].