Timothy Miller

Timothy Miller, senior VP-external communications for PNC Bank, has signed on at Huntington National Bank, which is based in Columbus, OH.

He has the executive VP/chief communications officer title at Huntington, a bank with $196B in assets and 970 branches in 11 states.

Miller will lead Huntington’s strategic communications planning and oversee all internal and external communications, including media relations, crisis PR, and executive communications.

"Tim has a strong track record helping organizations navigate periods of growth and transformation," said Huntington CEO Steve Steinour. "His expertise will be instrumental over the coming years as we look to deepen colleague engagement, promote and protect our reputation, and introduce our franchise to new customers.”

Prior to PNC, Millerwas senior VP & head of CEO content at Bank of America.

He also led PR and financial communications for Brighthouse Capital.