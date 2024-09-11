So much for that. Standing strong on freedom of expression, the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 11 released a statement defending its decision to air the controversial “Russians at War” documentary.

TIFF said it was “guided by the democratic values of freedom of conscience, opinion, expression and peaceful assembly as protected in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.” The screening was set for Sept. 13.

The film shows the daily grind of “ordinary guy” and in-over-their-heads Russian soldiers, who have no idea what they are doing on the front lines, fighting with ancient Soviet-era weaponry.

Before shedding a tear for the poor grunts, one should recognize that the Russian military has carried out war crimes and atrocities against civilians in Ukraine.

Russia’s military has bombed hospitals, kidnapped Ukrainian children and tortured prisoners.

The film fails to even mention Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine.

TIFF though is incredulous that some have criticized the film as Russian propaganda.

It also believes the film was produced without the knowledge or participation of any Russian government agency.

That’s pretty naive.

Russian-Canadian filmmaker Anastasia Trofimova was embedded with a Russian battalion in eastern Ukraine.

There’s no chance that Russian war criminal Vladimir Putin and his henchmen were clueless about a documentarian filming his soldiers. Putin has destroyed what was left of Russia’s independent media.

Following a noisy demonstration at its headquarters by more than 400 people from Toronto’s large Ukrainian community, TIFF has now put the screening on hold due to threats from festival operations and public safety.

“We are committed to screening it when it is safe to do so,” said TIFF.

The Festival may adhere to the democratic values of free expression but there comes a time when common sense must take precedence.

"Russians at War" is an attempt to whitewash the invasion of Ukraine. TIFF was set up as an unwitting accomplice.

PR play of the Week goes to John Legend, the pride of Springfield, OH.

The singer took on Donald Trump’s unhinged debate statement about Haitian immigrants eating the cats and dogs of Legend’s hometown.

He posted a video about the decline in manufacturing jobs in the city that triggered a drop in population from 75K to 60K people over the past five years.

He credited the Biden administration for reviving manufacturing in the area and creating more jobs than Springfield could fill.

“And during the same time, there had been upheaval and turmoil in Haiti, and the federal government granted visas and immigration status to a certain number of Haitian immigrants so they could come to our country legally,” said Legend.

The Haitians who immigrated to Springfield are willing to work in their quest for living the American dream.

The Spingfield Haitians are just like “your German ancestors, your Irish ancestors, your Italian ancestors, your Jewish ancestors, your Jamaican ancestors, your Polish ancestors,” said Legend. “All these ancestors were moved to this country, maybe not speaking the language that everyone else spoke, maybe not eating the same food, maybe having to adjust.”

Legend assured his views that nobody is eating cats or dogs, said Legend. “We all just want to live and flourish and raise our families in a healthy and safe environment,” he said. “How about we love one another?”

Amen to that.