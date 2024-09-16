Ballard Partners expands its Ballard Global Alliance through a strategic partnership with the GR Company in the Republic of Korea. Meant to give Ballard Partners a footprint in Seoul, the Ballard-GR Company Korea Partnership will also bolster the GR Company’s presence in DC. It will also allow both firms to provide a comprehensive suite of government relations services in both Korea and the US, including legislative advocacy, regulatory affairs, public affairs, crisis management and international market access. “This partnership will empower our clients to leverage the combined expertise and influence of two leading lobbying firms, opening new opportunities in Korea and the US,” said Ballard Partners president and founder Brian Ballard. Ballard Partners intends to continue expanding the BGA through strategic partnerships with leading firms in other key markets.

AMP3 PR established its presence at New York Fashion Week by hosting the its annual Gifting Suite + Media Lounge, which showcased products from a range of its clients. Held September 9 and 10 at Sir Richard’s Penthouse Flat in New York’s Virgin Hotel, the gifting suite gave AMP3 clients Wrangler, Saucony, Delsey Paris (Jeep, United Colors of Benetton, Peugeot Voyages) and others the opportunity to display their products to an audience that included media, influencers, stylists and celebrities. Visitors to the suite also received a NYFW edition of AMP3’s magazine, AMPliﬁed, which included a proﬁle on all participating brands, as well as interviews with AMP staffers and other industry professionals on career, trends and the current media landscape. “We love having the opportunity to showcase all of our clients in one venue, and to tease what they each have coming for the back half of the year and the holiday season,” said AMP3 PR co-founder & managing partner Alyson Roy.

5WPR expands its Florida real estate practice. The expanded practice will provide clients with a specialized approach ensuring a more targeted focus on the unique needs of the Florida market. The move is in response to heightened demands as Florida’s real estate market continues to develop. “Florida continues to experience accelerated real estate growth, with a continued influx of residents and investors drawn to the state,” said 5WPR founder and chairman Ronn Torossian. “Our industry knowledge and proven track record of success will assist clients in navigating this rapidly evolving landscape.”