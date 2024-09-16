Grace Dolan

GrandPad, producer of a digital tablet designed for users 75 and older, appoints Grace Dolan as CMO. Dolan was previously SVP, head of marketing and digital experience at telecom company Frontier Communications. Before that, she was CMO at Samsung Electronics America and global marketing director for Johnson & Johnson’s AVEENO brand. At GrandPad, Dolan will oversee marketing, sales, digital and e-commerce, focusing on consumer experience, brand awareness, and launching innovation. "Grace’s extensive background leading marketing teams and building brands at some of the world’s most prominent companies makes her an exceptional addition to our team," said GrandPad CEO and co-founder Scott Lien.

Ben Schechter

FloQast, an accounting transformation platform, brings on Ben Schechter as CMO. Schecter was most recently CMO at RingCentral, a provider of AI-driven cloud business solutions, leading a global marketing team of 130. He was previously head of SMB and enterprise solutions at Adobe’s digital media division and VP, digital marketing at Box, a content cloud. Schechter will oversee all of FloQuast’s marketing functions, including brand and content development, demand generation, customer marketing, corporate communications, product marketing and marketing operations. "Ben’s extensive experience in building and scaling marketing organizations, along with his proven ability to drive growth through innovative multi-channel strategies, makes him a valuable addition to the FloQast leadership team," said FloQast president and chief revenue officer Josh Glover.

Bri Carlesimo

Pierce Public Relations, a Nashville-based firm, promotes Bri Carlesimo to VP of client experience, a newly created role. Carlesimo has been with the agency since 2019, most recently serving as senior account manager. Before joining Pierce, she was a corporate communications specialist at human resources management company DynamicHR. She has also served as marketing and PR director on the Associate Board of Ambassadors of the American Cancer Society in Nashville. In her new role, Carlesimo will oversee the refining of client strategies, as well as mentoring and empowering account teams. “Her exceptional leadership, deep understanding of client needs, and proven track record of delivering outstanding results make her the ideal choice for this new role,” said Pierce Public Relations president Julia Bonner.