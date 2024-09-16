Alisa Granz

Alisa Granz, who was president and head of brand communications at Rogers & Cowen PMK, has joined MikeWorldWide.

She is MWW’s consumer brand practice chief and general manager of its Los Angeles office.

Granz spent eight years at the Interpublic agency’s entertainment & culture oriented unit, and handled clients McDonald's, Canva, Mastercard

Prior to R&CPMK, she spent 15 years at Golin and Ketchum, working with clients such as Frito-Lay, Nestle, The Walt Disney Company and Activision.

"As we refine our focus as an agency to elevating both relevancy and reputation for companies of every sector, Alisa's experience in building consumer trust and brand loyalty will be invaluable to our client service, and a great resource for our talent of every level,” said MWW chief Michael Kempner.

MWW ranked No. 16 on O’Dwyer’s roster of independent firms with $49.1M in 2023 fee income.