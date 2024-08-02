Julie Adrian

Finn Partners has named Julie Adrian managing partner and UK health group lead, a newly created post, as the independent firm strengthens its global healthcare capabilities.

Adrian, who has more than 25 years of experience, worked as global chief experience officer at Real Chemistry, president Europe communications at Syneos Health, president Europe communications at Inventiv Health, and managing director at Chandler Chicco Agency.

She joins Finn Partners from Alverium Health, where Adrian was CEO & co-founder.

The addition of Adrian bolsters the UK health unit's effort to build a comprehensive suite of services including PR, IR, patient advocacy, digital marketing, scientific & medical communications support, and thought leadership.

Adrian reports to Gil Bashe, chair of global health & purpose. She will work closely with Fern Lazar, managing partner & global health practice lead, and Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing parter of the EMEA region.

Bashe called Adrian’s appointment a pivotal moment for the firm. “Her energy, experience, and dedication to client success make her an invaluable asset and an addition to our team that will signal to clients that we never rest on our laurels and continue to pursue excellence in service to their goals,” he said.

Finn Partners ranks as O’Dwyer’s No. 8 healthcare firm with 2023 fees of $52M.