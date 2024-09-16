Goodman Media International is engaged to represent the Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health, a non-profit organization founded by Arthur Ashe, winner of men’s singles titles at the US Open, Australian Open and Wimbledon. GMI is managing all communications for the organization, which addresses health inequities through community outreach and education, facilitating behavior change and expanding access to care among the most vulnerable populations in urban areas. GMI’s efforts focus on generating awareness for the Institute and its Health Science Academy as well as promoting its annual Sportsball gala, which is set for October 17.

FNK IR signs on with wireless telecom operator and digital services provider Veon Ltd to help drive its US capital markets strategy. The account will be led by FNK IR partner Matt Chesler. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Veon operates with strong market positions in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan, serving 160 million subscribers. With a total population of 510 million, these emerging market economies have a growing demand for high-speed connectivity and digital services in finance, entertainment, education, healthcare and more.

Magrino is named agency of record for social media personality Brunch with Babs and is also working with culinary media company America’s Test Kitchen. The agency will promote Barbara Costello, the figure behind Brunch with Babs, positioning her as a go-to source and expert on home-related topics including cooking, cleaning and parenting. It will also work with her on the launch of her second cookbook, Every Day with Babs, which is set to be released in April 2025. For America’s Text Kitchen, which kicks off it 25th season Sept. 2 on public television, Magrino is supporting the publication of 500 Recipes That Changed The Way America Cooks, a comprehensive collector’s cookbook featuring iconic recipes from the test kitchen.

MZ Group is selected to lead strategic investor relations and a financial communications program across key markets for Sertainty Corporation, a company that provides self-protecting data and active intelligence solutions. MZ Group will work with Sertainty management to develop and implement a capital markets strategy designed to increase the visibility of Sertainty in the investment community. The initiative will highlight how the Sertainty Data Privacy Platform enables data to actively protect itself by embedding intelligence directly into the data, making privacy both provable and manageable. “We are now accelerating the adoption of the Sertainty Data Privacy Platform by partnering with MZ for strategic counsel to build broader connections within the capital markets and prepare us for capital formation in the coming months and years,” said Sertainty CEO Greg Taylor.