Andrew Dimitriou

DEPT, a digital tech and marketing agency backed by the Carlyle Group, hires Andrew Dimitriou as global chief client & growth officer and a partner in the company. Dimitriou joins DEPT from VMLY&R, where he was EMEA CEO, leading a network of 4,500 people. In his new post, he will oversee the agency’s global growth, marketing, and client service teams, as well as joining its executive team. “Andrew is a truly global leader, and he brings a deep understanding of the broadness of our services and a breadth of experience in delivering those services to clients at a global scale,” said DEPT global CEO Dimi Albers. “On top of that, he is a charismatic, empathetic human who wants to build a culture of creativity and innovation.”

Dane Wisher

Relevance International, which works with clients in the luxury lifestyle, real estate, tech, hospitality and design sectors, promotes Dane Wisher to SVP. Wisher has been a VP at the firm since April 2022. Before that, he was managing director at The Berman Group. He also has managed communications, content and media relations in-house at Lendlease. As SVP, Wisher will spearhead the strategy and execution of public relations and creative initiatives for a diverse range of clients both in the US and internationally, while contributing to the continued growth of the firm’s global presence. “Dane has consistently demonstrated the ability to manage and grow a diversified portfolio of clients both in New York and across the globe,” said Relevance International founder & CEO Suzanne Rosnowski.

Kaitie Kramer

Parse Biosciences, a provider of single cell sequencing solutions, brings on Kaitie Kramer as VP of marketing. Kramer was most recently senior director, commercial marketing at Twist Bioscience. She has also held senior marketing positions at Thermo Fisher Scientific and Illumina. At Parse, Kramer will lead the marketing strategy for the company and its growing portfolio of single cell solutions. “Kaitie’s deep level of experience in this market will be a huge asset for Parse and we’re fortunate to have her as part of our leadership team moving forward,” said Parse CEO and co-founder Alex Rosenberg.