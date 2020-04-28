H. Patel

Gone are the days when public relations professionals could rely solely on intuition and experience to guide their strategies. In today's data-rich environment, PR practitioners who embrace data-driven decision-making are gaining a significant edge in developing more effective, targeted and measurable campaigns. Yet in Cision's 2024 Global Comms Report, only 42 percent of comms leaders say they are relying on data and analytics, and only 25 percent said they have the right tools to effectively demonstrate the impact of their work.

Like their marketing counterparts, communications teams must become data “first responders,” arriving at the scene and looking at the data to form a hypothesis and strategic approach rather than the other way around. This approach transforms PR teams' operations, from strategy formulation to audience targeting, campaign optimization and ROI measurement. And yes, it also defines how comms leaders can showcase their teams' value and ROI to their organization's C-suite.

One of the most significant benefits of data analytics in communications is the ability to understand audiences at a granular level. By analyzing digital footprints across various platforms, communicators can gain deep insights into audience preferences, behaviors and pain points. This knowledge allows for creating highly targeted stories in earned media that speak directly to the needs and interests of specific segments, increasing engagement and driving action.

Data analytics also plays a crucial role in optimizing channel selection and timing. By examining performance metrics across different outlets and platforms, communicators can identify which channels are most effective for reaching particular audiences and when those audiences are most receptive to messages. This level of insight enables the development of multi-channel strategies that maximize reach and impact while minimizing wasted resources.

Data is also revolutionizing media relations strategies. Many seasoned PR practitioners recall the days of blast-faxes and the “smiling and dialing” approach to pitching long media lists. PR professionals now use data to identify the most relevant and influential journalists and outlets for their stories. Metrics like audience demographics, engagement rates and topic relevance help prioritize media targets and tailor pitches for maximum impact. It used to be about generating a million impressions to impact and influence one hundred consumers. Today, it’s about engaging 100 people to impact and influence one million consumers. Data has made that possible.

Perhaps most importantly, data-driven approaches are finally addressing the long-standing challenge of PR measurement. By moving beyond vanity metrics like impressions or the antiquated advertising value equivalency (AVE), PR teams can now demonstrate tangible business impact, drawing clear lines between their efforts and bottom-line results by correlating PR activities with website traffic spikes, lead generation or even sales data. For instance, FINN Partners counsels clients to incorporate UTM codes across marketing and PR channels to better understand traffic-driving activities as one data point (not the only one!) for measuring success.

However, the transition to genuinely data-driven PR is not without challenges. Many teams struggle with data overload, lacking the skills or tools to effectively analyze and derive insights from the wealth of information available. There's also the risk of over-relying on data at the expense of creativity and human insight, which remain crucial in crafting compelling narratives and building relationships.

To successfully implement data-driven PR, organizations should focus on:

Defining clear objectives and key performance indicators (KPIs) that align with broader business goals. Upskilling PR teams to ensure they can interpret data and translate insights into action. Fostering a culture of data “first responders” across the comms and marketing teams and ensuring your agency partners are of the same mindset. Balancing data-driven strategies with creative and human insight. Continuously testing, learning, and optimizing based on data insights. At FINN, a “Test & Learn” philosophy is always present across marketing and PR channels.

As the PR landscape evolves, professionals who can effectively harness data will be best positioned to deliver measurable value to their organizations. By embracing data-driven decision-making, PR teams can elevate their strategic role, improve program effectiveness, and drive better business outcomes.

H. Patel is a senior partner at FINN Partners.