Skyline Capitol has signed a $200K pact to provide government relations services for Turkey, and work to create a positive image of the country and its people in the US.

The pact went into effect Sept. 12 and runs through Dec. 21.

Skyline will engage with “thought leaders in industry, academia, and policy/research institutions to increase better understanding of and inform on the critical importance of Turkey/US relations," according to its representation pact.

Some of those thought leaders have noted that Turkey, a member of NATO, has been moving away from the West and closer to Russia.

Turkish strongman president Recep Tayyip Edrogan has cozy ties with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Asli Aydintasbas, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution, cited Turkey’s application to the BRICS group as an example of “the country’s shift from the Transatlantic community.”

Russia launched the BRICS club in 2009 to counter the economic, social and political dominance of the US and its Western allies. Its members include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Skyline is the firm of former Utah Republican Congressman Chris Stewart. He exited Congress in 2023 after a decade of service.

Earlier, Stewart did a 14-year stint in the Air Force as a pilot, flying rescue helicopters and the B-1B bomber.