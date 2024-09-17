ICR Westwicke is handling the $975M IPO of Atlanta-based Guardian Pharmacy Services.

Founded in 2004, Guardian provides services to long-term healthcare facilities such as assisted living, skilled nursing, and organizations that serve people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

It owns 50 pharmacies that serve 175K residents in 36 states.

Guardian reported a 14.5 percent rise in first-half revenue to $575M.

Westwicke launched as a healthcare-focused IPO advisory in 2006.

It merged with ICR in 2019 to offer a full-range of communications capabilities including PR, crisis management, special situations & governance and digital branding to its healthcare clients.