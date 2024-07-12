The press release remains the gold standard in terms of how communicators share news and content with the public and the press. As generative artificial intelligence continues to change the ways in which PR and communications professionals work, a new report released by press release giant PR Newswire shows just how much this technology is shaping those dispatches that have become virtually synonymous with public relations and communications professionals.

The report, which surveyed communications professionals regarding how they’re using and crafting press releases today, illustrates how much AI has disrupted the PR industry and how it’s being used to create content.

According to the survey, more than a quarter (26 percent) of communicators said they’re already using generative AI to create and craft press release content. Additionally, nearly half (42 percent) said they're open to using the technology in the future.

About a third (32 percent) of PR pros said they don't use Gen AI in press releases at all and don't plan on doing so in the future.

When asked how PR professionals are using generative AI when crafting press-release content, about half (49 percent) listed writing headlines, while 41 percent said they use AI to write body copy and the same percentage (41 percent) said they use it for proofreading. More than a third (38 percent) said they use AI to come up with press release ideas and more than a quarter (27 percent) said they use it for research.

Of course, PR professionals face a litany of challenges when dispatching press releases. Among them, more than a third (38 percent) of PR pros cited not generating the desired amount of media pickup as the top challenge, followed by the problem of ensuring their releases reach the right people (25 percent), getting press releases to stand out (16 percent) and not having enough newsworthy content (9 percent).

60 percent of PR pros surveyed said the press releases they plan to send out within the next year will most likely involve news of a product or service. 47 percent said they’ll mainly send out releases that inform the public or press about events. 44 percent said the releases they’ll send will announce company news (such as growth or a merger or acquisition). 42 percent said their press releases will center around promoting original content (such as thought leadership or a survey). 35 percent said their press releases will focus on branding or marketing content (like a new campaign, rebrand or sponsorship). 18 percent named employee news and 16 percent cited financial information as the focus of most of their press releases.

According to the survey, almost all communications professionals polled (93 percent) said they plan on sending out the same amount or more press releases within the coming year.

Despite seismic changes in our media landscape, press releases remain the preferred method by which the press wants PR pros to communicate with them. According to PR Newswire, three-quarters (74 percent) of journalists said they want to receive press releases and news announcements from PR professionals, and more than two-thirds (68 percent) of journalists think press releases remain the most useful content provided to them by PR pros.

PR Newswire's "2024 State of the Press Release Report" surveyed more than 660 communications professionals across the United States and Canada between June and July.