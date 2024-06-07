Acceleration Community of Companies has acquired a majority stake in New York-based DKC, the full-service communications shop.

Founded in 1991 by Dan Klores as an entertainment and lifestyle shop, DKC represents brands such as TikTok, Citi, NYU Langone Health, Delta Air Lines, Airbnb, National Basketball Association and the Big East Conference.

Its HangarFour unit provides social media strategy, design services, content creation, influencer relations and brand activations work.

Michael Nyman, ACC founder and CEO, called DKC “a storied and accomplished firm that represents some of the most exciting and well-known brands in the world.”

He said “DKC’s expertise across traditional and social media, digital content, data analytics, and more, is a crucial component in realizing our vision of a true full-service marketing and communications platform.”

Nyman launched ACC in 2018. He was CEO of entertainment firm Bragman Nyman Cafarelli, which was acquired by PMK in 2009. Nyman then became chief of PMK-BNC.

Sean Cassidy, DKC CEO, said the ACC deal will increase the value the firm offers clients by providing access to a broader range of marketing and communications capabilities.

Klores appointed Cassidy to lead DKC 20 years ago.

DKC also has offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Albany, and London. It is the sixth acquisition made by ACC.