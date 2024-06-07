Blue Matter, New York life sciences consulting firm, has acquired healthcare agency Sam Brown Inc, which has more than 50 staffers.

Wayne, PA-based Sam Brown will retain its brand and operate under the management of founder/CEO Laura Liotta, who will head the new strategic communications unit of Blue Matter.

“For 25 years, Sam Brown has remained fiercely independent until we found the ideal partner that aligns with our commitment to delivering high quality work, creating collaborative client partnerships, and maintaining a uniquely supportive and respectful culture among our team,” said Liotta.

She’s excited about the “opportunity to offer expanded services to our clients, create opportunities for our team and accelerate overall growth for the combined businesses.”

Sam Brown has worked for clients such as Corium, JSR Life Sciences, Avata Bio, Tris Pharmaceutical, NervGen and Harmony Biosciences, SR One, and Velia.

Sam Brown ranked No. 47 on O’Dwyer’s ranking of PR firms with 2023 fees of $12.4M.