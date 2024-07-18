Stewart Hall

Public Policy Holding Company reported that first-half revenues grew 8 percent to $71.1M, while net income rose 4 percent to $13.2M.

Organic growth ticked upward by 1.2 percent.

CEO Stewart Hall noted that PPHC began its international push during H1 via the acquisition of Pagefield in the UK.

PPHC, which views itself as a “natural consolidator” of firms, sees attractive government relations and strategic communications acquisition opportunities in the US, UK and Continental Europe.

Hall said PPHC is well positioned “to benefit from increasing demand for their services as new governments and administrations are formed around the world, this year and next.”

Headquartered in Washington, PPHC’s operating companies include Seven Letter, Crossroad Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, O’Neill & Assocs., Concordant, MultiState Assocs., Alpine Group Partners, Lucas Public Affairs and KP Public Affairs.

PPHC trades on the London Stock Exchange.