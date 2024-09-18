(L-R) Melanie LaRose, Tom Baldwin

Imre has brought on Melanie LaRosa and Tom Baldwin, both as SVP of client experience. LaRosa was most recently an SVP at Havas Lynx New York. She has also served as an SVP at H4B Catapult and 2ndSpark Consulting. LaRose has worked across a variety of heath and wellness categories with an emphasis on rare disease, rheumatology, women's health and respiratory. Her initial focus at Imre will be working on imre’s respiratory and rare disease portfolios. Baldwin has led omnichannel programs, digital strategies and NPP initiatives, spanning oncology (hematologic, lung, and prostate), hepatitis C, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic pain, medical devices, HIV and osteoarthritis. At imre, he leads key initiatives and drives innovation within his team with an initial focus on the agency’s oncology portfolio. "Melanie and Tom bring a wealth of experience, leadership and brand stewardship that aligns with our vision for the future of Client Experience at imre,” said imre chief client officer Scott Tucker.

Robyn Jackson

Ford Motor Company adds Robyn Jackson to its DC office as government affairs communications manager. Jackson was most recently communications director for Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI). She was the senator’s primary spokesperson on the Inflation Reduction Act, CHIPS and Science Act, and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. She was previously communications director for U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-MI). At Ford, Robyn will also advise and support chief government affairs officer Chris Smith and the government affairs team as a strategic communications partner.

(L-R) Aaron Brown, Jesseka Kadylak

Taft Communications promotes Aaron Brown to senior creative director and Jesseka Kadylak to director of digital media. Brown, who joined Taft in 2019, was previously a creative director at the agency. Prior to joining Taft, he was the creative lead for several major consumer accounts, including JetBlue and Arm & Hammer. He also leads the Creative Director’s Working Group for PROI, the global membership group of independent communications firms. Kadylak, now in her eighth year with the firm, has been instrumental in providing strong creative solutions to clients like ReThink Energy NJ and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Before coming to Taft, she was a journalist at outlets including USA Today and Washingtonian magazine. “Both work closely across all client accounts to develop and implement impactful creative and digital campaigns in an ever-evolving landscape.” said Taft chief client officer Lindsey Pascarella.

Ashley Davidson

Black & Veatch, an engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company, hires Ashley Davidson as SVP and CMO. Davidson was most recently VP of global marketing at Royal Philips, an $18B Dutch multinational company, with responsibilities of marketing for its global portfolio of emerging technology, healthcare and sustainability solutions. She was previously VP, integrated marketing and client experiences as Cerner Corporation (now Oracle Health). In her new role, Davidson will oversee the company’s global marketing strategy with responsibility for amplifying the Black & Veatch brand and communicating how the employee-owned company’s professionals deliver differentiated value through projects, services and consultancy. “Ashley brings a new level of enterprise marketing excellence, leadership and passion to connect with and guide our clients,” said Black & Veatch chief client officer and enterprise evolution leader Patrick Hogan.