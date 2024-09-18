Padilla is named agency of record for the Florida Department of Citrus’s consumer marketing and issues management programs. The agency will raise awareness for FDOC as an industry leader and drive consumer engagement through paid media, influencer partnerships, digital advertising, social media, retail activations and more. Padilla has been working with FDOC since July, and both the consumer marketing and issues management assignments are two-year terms with an option for renewal. The account will be worked on by a blended best-fit team from across the agency’s seven U.S. offices, with additional support from within the AVENIR GLOBAL network and extended partnerships via Worldcom Group. “Padilla impressed the Florida Citrus Commission with their passionate team of food, beverage, nutrition and consumer marketing experts, as well as their point of view on how to manage issues important to our industry and our growers,” said FDOC executive director Shannon Shepp.

Allison is named the public relations agency of record for EBONY, the Black-owned media company and platform, marking the first time in EBONY’s history it has engaged an external public relations agency. The partnership is intended to amplify EBONY’s voice and expand its reach as it marks its 80th anniversary and seeks to target new audiences, including Gen Z. The scope of work will include a focus on promoting both flagship and new initiatives and programming; thought leadership positioning; campaign launches; amplified editorial features and corporate news; reputation management; event support; and media relations. Allison will also support the return of the EBONY Power 100 list. This year’s honorees will gather at the EBONY Power 100 gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 17. “EBONY continues to produce world-class, Black-focused content with an emphasis on consistently showcasing the Black experience and perspective in a variety of ways, and our collaboration with the Allison team will further amplify our work, values and mission at this exciting time for the organization,” said EBONY CEO Eden Bridgeman.

Kaplow Communications is selected to represent baby-gear and car seat brand Joie and children’s swim accessory and sunglasses brand Bling2o. Kaplow is handling UK-based Joie’s US launch. Overseen by EVP of lifestyle Jee Nah Chang Walker, the agency’s efforts will include strategic communications planning and guidance for the brand, as well as earned media relations support. For Bling2o, Kaplow will work to enhance the brand’s creative visual identity and manage the strategy and growth of its social media channels. The account is overseen by creative director Carly Mellos and GVP, influencer & content marketing Ellen Losey.