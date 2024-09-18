Burson launches Decipher Health, a cognitive AI offering designed to optimize communications impact and stakeholder engagement across patient, advocate, healthcare provider, health decision makers and analyst communities. The third AI offering of its kind from Burson, it is part of PR Studio in WPP Open, WPP’s AI-powered marketing operating system. Created in partnership with cognitive AI company Limbik, Decipher Health by Burson has trained cognitive AI models on a broad spectrum of disease areas to create a robust framework for forecasting the potential impact of different types of content across healthcare-focused audience segments—based on observable, repeatable data. It makes predictions about communications impact by determining an audience’s level of commitment to a particular topic and the believability of online content related to that topic. Decipher Health will be made available to all WPP healthcare clients. “We created this capability to predict with near certainty the potential for impact—including credibility and engagement—that content can have on a wide range of healthcare-specific audiences,” said Burson chief innovation officer Chad Latz.

DGA Group acquires EH&A Consulting, a Paris-based crisis management firm. EH&A will continue to operate under its current brand as it integrates into DGA Group, and its founder, Emmanuelle Hervé, will now become a partner at DGA. EH&A has worked with corporations and institutions across Europe, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and beyond, helping them to manage crises, preserve their reputations and engage with stakeholders. The acquisition marks a continuation of DGA Group’s expansion in France. DGA appointed Erwann Le Page as head of Paris this past March. “Joining with EH&A is more than just a strengthening of our offering; it is a strategic response to the challenges of tomorrow,” said Le Page.

Memo is presenting a Sept. 25 webinar at 1 p.m., based on its 2nd annual Evolving Role of Communications report , which asked 1,000 communicators what their job entails, their priorities, and who they report to at the leadership level. The report examines where comms leaders sit relative to the rest of their business, how their scope is changing year-over-year and what it all signals for the future. In addition to viewing the webinar as it happens, registrants will have access to a recording of the event afterward.