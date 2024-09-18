Emily Lenzner

Emily Lenzner, who did a five-year stint as executive VP-global communications at the Motion Picture Association, has signed on as senior advisor at Trident DMG.

She is to handle special projects for the Washington-based strategic communications shop.

Before joining the MPA, Lenzner served as senior VP-communications for Atlantic Media, working closely with its publications including The Atlantic, Quartz, National Journal and Government Executive Media Group. She served as spokesperson for the acquisition of The Atlantic by Emerson Collective and of Quartz by Uzabase.

Lenzner also was managing director at SKDKnickerbocker; executive director, communications at ABC News; director, communications & media relations at NPR; and assistant to White House communications director George Stephanopoulos during the Clinton administration.

During the past decade, Lenzner has been spokesperson and media advisor to families of US hostages held overseas, and serves on the advisory boards of HostageUS, Foley Foundation, and Global Reach.

Josh Galper, Trident DMG co-founder, said Lenzner’s more than 20 years of experience counseling entertainment, media companies and NGOs will help his firm’s clients build value and navigate risks.