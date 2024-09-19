Bospar, which promotes health and tech companies, launches Push*E, its first AI offering. Push*E is intended to bridge the gap between PR, CMOs and CEOs by providing tailored, instant answers to urgent questions about PR and marketing. Bospar CEO Curtis Sparrer emphasized that Push*E is not meant to replace human interactions or any positions at the agency. Instead, it will augment Bospar’s after-hours consultancy. To access Push*E, users can visit Bospar.com/PushE and input their PR and marketing questions for instant responses. For queries that exceed Push*E’s current capabilities, users will be given the contact information of a Bospar representative who can provide additional support and help troubleshoot all PR and marketing problems. “While we are known for our rapid responses, we challenged ourselves to elevate our game even further,” said Sparrer. “Push*E is the result—an AI tool that delivers immediate, expert-level answers for CMOs, CEOs and all professionals in between, drawing from our track record of PR and marketing since our inception in 2015.”

Clarity introduces its dedicated Intelligence Unit. The Intelligence Unit, which offers services including message creation & testing, POV development, reputation barometer reports, audience mapping, brand health audits and media and public affairs coaching, will be led by SVP, corporate strategy Michael Gonzalez and VP, policy & public affairs Till Sommer. It works with global brands in industries including tech, health, transport, professional services and cyber security. The Unit’s core mission is to make brands the compelling choice in even the most unpredictable environments. It aims to equip B2B CMOs and marketing leaders with actionable, data-driven strategies to turn uncertainty into opportunity. “Data-driven insights are essential for cutting through the noise and empowering executives to make strategic decisions that enhance resilience and competitive advantage,” said Gonzalez. “Clarity’s Intelligence Unit places these insights at the forefront.”

5WPR expands its specialty video game and gaming PR division, allowing for a focused and strategic approach to modern gaming as technologies and access to these games continue to advance and grow in popularity. The agency has been AOR for such leaders in the video gaming space as Roblox, Club Koala, Jackbox Games, OperaGX and Redecor, in addition to a top-ranked social casino developer and mobile game publisher. “This is a new era of gaming, and to maintain momentum as the industry continues to evolve requires a dedicated team who possesses a deep knowledge of the gaming industry,” said 5WPR North America CEO Matthew Caiola.