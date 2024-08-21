Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios are joining the Motion Picture Association, Hollywood’s biggest lobbying group, effective Oct. 1. Amazon becomes the MPA’s first new member since Netflix came on board at the organization in 2019. The group’s other members are Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Amazon, which has long been pursued by the MPA, promises to “broaden our collective policymaking and content protection efforts,” according to MPA chairman and CEO Charles H. Rivkin. MGM, which was acquired by Amazon in 2021, had been a member of the MPA from its founding in 1923 until 2005.
names Lance Frank
head of communications for CBS News, Stations & Media Ventures. Frank has been with CBS News since 2011, most recently serving as EVP, communications. In his new position, he will oversee all internal and external communications for CBS News, CBS Stations, syndication, talent, programming, first-run syndication and division strategy. He will continue to report to CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures president and CEO Wendy McMahon and CBS EVP, communications Chris Ender. “He is a gifted communicator, a great strategist and a trusted advisor. Just as important, he understands the power of collaboration,” said McMahon. “In a short period, he’s already energized, encouraged and empowered the cross-division team to work together. He truly sees the value, strength and effectiveness that emerges when people work as one team.”
, parent company of The Guardian
, is in negotiations with Tortoise Media over the potential sale of the Observer
, which was bought by GMG in 1993. Staff of the Observer, the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper, were told that Tortoise’s offer represented a significant investment in the title as a standalone product, which would help safeguard its future. Tortoise was launched in 2019 by James Harding, the former editor of the London Times
and former director of news at the BBC; and former US ambassador to the UK Matthew Barzun. The company said it planned to invest more than £25m ($33.2m) over the next five years in the Observer. GMG says the Guardian will remain a seven-day-a-week digital operation regardless of the outcome of the negotiations. “This is an exciting strategic opportunity for the Guardian Media Group,” said GMG chief executive Anna Bateson. “It provides a chance to build the Observer’s future position with a significant investment and allow the Guardian to focus on its growth strategy to be more global, more digital and more reader-funded.”
