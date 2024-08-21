Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios are joining the Motion Picture Association, Hollywood’s biggest lobbying group, effective Oct. 1. Amazon becomes the MPA’s first new member since Netflix came on board at the organization in 2019. The group’s other members are Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Amazon, which has long been pursued by the MPA, promises to “broaden our collective policymaking and content protection efforts,” according to MPA chairman and CEO Charles H. Rivkin. MGM, which was acquired by Amazon in 2021, had been a member of the MPA from its founding in 1923 until 2005.

Lance Frank CBS names Lance Frank head of communications for CBS News, Stations & Media Ventures. Frank has been with CBS News since 2011, most recently serving as EVP, communications. In his new position, he will oversee all internal and external communications for CBS News, CBS Stations, syndication, talent, programming, first-run syndication and division strategy. He will continue to report to CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures president and CEO Wendy McMahon and CBS EVP, communications Chris Ender. "He is a gifted communicator, a great strategist and a trusted advisor. Just as important, he understands the power of collaboration," said McMahon. "In a short period, he's already energized, encouraged and empowered the cross-division team to work together. He truly sees the value, strength and effectiveness that emerges when people work as one team."