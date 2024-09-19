Alex Hesz

Interpublic Group names Alex Hesz chief strategy officer. Hesz most recently worked with NGOs and on related projects in his native UK. He was previously EVP, chief strategy officer at Omincom and global CSO at DDB. At Interpublic, Hesz will work with the company’s leadership team on its strategic priorities, including go-to-market positioning and integrated work with global clients. “An area of long-standing focus for us is the intersection of media, technology and creative, and Alex can accelerate the pace at which we integrate these capabilities so that our teams can most efficiently grow business for brands," Interpublic CEO Philippe Krakowsky.

Dabney Hegg

Cornerstone Government Affairs adds Dabney Hegg, former staff director of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, and Related Agencies, to its federal government relations team, effective Oct. 1. Hegg has more than 25 years of experience in the Senate, specializing in transportation, housing, economic development, homeland security and disaster response and recovery. A native of South Carolina, she will continue to expand the firm’s growing reach in the state. “She is well-respected on and off the Hill and she will significantly bolster our Senate relationships and appropriations expertise, immediately adding value to our clients in DC and South Carolina,” said Cornerstone CEO Geoff Gonella.

Sunil John

Stagwell appoints Sunil John as senior advisor, Stagwell MENA. John founded ASDA’A (now ASDA’A BCW) as an independent agency in 2000, and he continued to lead it after WPP acquired a majority stake in 2008. During his time at ASDA’A he launched Proof Communications, a specialist digital and design firm; OnePoint5, an ESG advisory; and led the annual Arab Youth Survey, a thought leadership platform capturing the hopes and aspirations of the 200 million Arab youth. John will head Stagwell’s forthcoming MENA office, spearheading growth and enhancing collaboration among local agencies and partners. “As we focus on becoming more competitive internationally, Sunil’s unparalleled experience in MENA and his leadership are what Stagwell needs to deepen our presence and help our clients succeed in this crucial market,” said Stagwell chairman and CEO Mark Penn.

(L-R) Claire Doan,

Jake Yanulis

H/Advisors Abernathy promotes Claire Doan and Jake Yanulis to managing director. Based in San Francisco, Doan specializes in litigation and crisis communications, stakeholder management and media strategy for transformative events. An investigative journalist earlier in her career, she has also served as an external relations executive for the University of California system. Yanulis, based in New York is a senior practitioner in the firm’s transaction advisory practice. Since joining H/Advisors Abernathy in 2015, he has overseen communications and investor relations campaigns for strategic corporate initiatives and complex M&A transactions across the consumer goods, healthcare and TMT verticals. “Jake and Claire embody what we look for in every managing director—incredible expertise, calm and informed counsel, and a firm commitment to providing innovative, data-driven and tailored communications counsel to help clients navigate times of unprecedented change,” said H/Advisors Abernathy CEO Tom Johnson. H/Advisors Abernathy has also brought on Ellen DeSanctis, who was most recently SVP of corporate relations at ConocoPhillips, as a senior counselor.