JD Vance

How do you cover JD Vance? The media have been accused of “sane washing” Donald Trump, which amounts to making sense of the gibberish that flows from his mouth.

But what about his running mate, the reprehensible bigot JD Vance?

How can you sane wash his lie that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, OH, are eating dogs and cats? He stuck to that fabrication—even after local authorities told his office that nobody in Springfield was eating Fido and Fluffy.

“We have told those at the national level that they are speaking these things that are untrue,” Springfield Republican mayor Rob Rue told the Wall Street Journal.

Rue admitted that his clarification fell on deaf ears because those claims were “repeated and doubled down on.”

How do you cover a dishonest politician like Vance who admits to creating stories out of thin air?

“If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do.” What tripe!

Vance says it’s the media’s duty to fact-check him. He wants the press to be running in circles, tracking down his torrent of lies.

JD claims that citizens of Springfield told him that funny things were happening in their fair city.

He has taken the Orwellian “alternative facts” term to a whole new level.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway used the alternative facts line to defend press secretary Sean Spicer’s statement about the attendance at Trump’s inauguration. That seems downright quaint today.

Vance’s pet-eating misinformation has endangered the lives of members of the Haitian community, disrupted daily routines, and made the city the No. 1 target for the MAGA crowd.

There is no sane washing the insane rants of Donald Trump’s despicable running mate.

Let’s hope he’s far from the national spotlight during the next four years.

Muddled messaging… The Teamsters union has decided not to endorse a candidate for US president, which is a puzzling move.

It claims that neither Donald Trump nor Kamala Harris was able to make serious commitments to the union to ensure the interests of working people are always put before Big Business.

That reasoning flies in the face of the union’s September 18 press release.

The Teamsters conducted roundtable discussions with both candidates. “Harris pledged, if elected, to sign the PRO Act, an essential piece of labor legislation strengthening union protections, and criticized dangerous 'right-to-work' laws that are enacted to bankrupt unions,” according to the release. “Trump would not commit to veto national 'right-to-work' legislation if he returned to the White House.”

Fred Zuckerman, the union’s general secretary-treasurer, said that right-to-work laws only exist to kill labor unions.

Trump’s unwillingness to veto a national right-to-work law should have meant an automatic endorsement for Harris, who is part of the most pro-labor White House team since Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Trump also is the guy who publicly said he loves the way that Elon Musk fires people.

The Teamsters supported Joe Biden while he was in the running for re-election but can’t back the president’s political partner.

What gives? One thinks there must be something more than labor policies at work in the union’s decision to throw Harris under the bus. Is it her gender? Race?

The no-endorsement cop-out is in reality a boost for Trump. He called the Teamsters decision not to back Harris, “a great honor.”

The public knows best. While the Teamsters stiff Harris, 62 percent of Americans polled by Gallup say Democrats best serve the needs of union members.

Only twenty-seven percent of respondents say Republicans are best for organized labor.

Nearly nine-in-ten (88 percent) of Democrats agree their party is best for unions, compared to 51 percent of Republicans.

Gallup also found that Republicans do best vis-a-vis Democrats in serving the interests of the rich (70 percent), professional people (67 percent), and military veterans (52 percent).

The poll proves that the American public isn’t buying the Republican schtick that it is the party of the working class.

The party may be over for Tupperware, which has declared bankruptcy, but its place in American marketing history is assured.

Chemist Earl Tupper, who designed airtight plastic storage containers, launched the company in 1946.

Single mom Brownie Wise, however, put the company on the map when she saw the potential of hosting at-home parties to sell the product.

Ever the show woman, Wise would fling a Tupperware Wonderbowl filled with water or juice at the women who attended the parties. Attendees were wowed and then sold on the Wonderbowl because not a single drop of liquid escaped during and after its flight.

Tupper was wise enough to pull his product from hardware stores, and market them directly in homes. He was even wiser to hire Wise as head of marketing.

She became the first woman to make the cover of BusinessWeek.

Tupperware still markets the Wonderbowl, which is part of the collection of the Henry Ford Museum of Innovation.

But don’t plan a trip to Dearborn to view the Wonderbowl exhibit. It is currently not on display.

The Museum credits Tupperware for making plastic part of America’s daily live, an indispensable material for products for the home.

Plastic today is not held in the same high regard as the material was during Tupperware’s heyday.

That is another reason why Tupperware is in the process of financial restructuring.