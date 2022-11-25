The rise of AI-generated content, the ongoing challenge of combatting misinformation online and the rise of deepfakes have become mainstream concerns in 2024.

According to a study released by software giant Adobe, Americans are growing increasingly skeptical of the content they encounter online and are reporting an increase in the prevalence of election-related misinformation in the months leading up to the U.S. presidential election in November.

As a result, many are now logging off social media platforms altogether, highlighting the need for government leaders and social media platforms to develop tools and solutions that safeguard the public from the spread of misinformation online.

The study, which surveyed Americans about their experiences encountering misinformation online, found that Americans are worried about the proliferation of misinformation and AI-generated content online and how it might impact the 2024 presidential election.

An overwhelming number of respondents (94 percent) believe the current spread of misinformation will impact the upcoming presidential election. An additional 85 percent think election-related misinformation has increased in the past three months and 87 percent believe generative AI has made it more challenging to discern fact from fiction online.

These anxieties have lasting effects. Nearly half (44 percent) reported being misled by election-related misinformation within the past three months. And nearly three-quarters (74 percent) of respondents said they’ve doubted the authenticity of photos or videos they’ve seen, and this includes content circulated by reputable news outlets.

As a result, 43 percent of those surveyed said they’re now less likely to trust the election-related content they see online. And nearly half (48 percent) said they’re now cutting back or have outright stopped their use of certain social media platforms due to the amount of misinformation they encounter.

Due to Americans' ongoing skepticism toward the content they consume online, many are now calling on U.S. government officials and social media platforms to address the threat posed by misinformation. According to the report, 89 percent think social media platforms should enforce stricter measures to prevent misinformation on their platforms, and 74 percent believe the government should take stronger action to protect people from misinformation. Disclosure tools appear to be the preferred solution: 95 percent of respondents said they believe attribution details should be attached to election-related content to help users fact-check information themselves and 90 percent want attribution details attached to online content related to a major news events or global crisis.

Adobe’s “Authenticity in the Age of AI Study” surveyed more than 2,000 U.S. adults in August. Surveys were conducted by market and social research firm Advanis.