Lauren Fritts

Hertz Global Holdings brings on former WeWork chief corporate affairs and marketing officer Lauren Fritts as SVP and chief communications officer, effective Sept. 30.

At WeWork, she led a comprehensive global strategy encompassing corporate communications, brand development and marketing initiatives.

She previously served as digital director and deputy communications director for the State of New Jersey during former governor Chris Christie’s term, and she also held those positions in his 2016 presidential campaign organization.

At Hertz, Fritts will report to CEO Gil West and oversee Hertz's global communications functions, with a focus on strengthening the company's brand narrative and strategy, enhancing internal and external communications, driving impact communications, and leading corporate reputation.

"Lauren will be a great addition to our recently enhanced leadership team, bringing a fresh, integrated approach to how we engage with and tell our story to our most valued stakeholders, including our 27,000 global employees," said West.