Joseph Hayward

The New York Police Department has named inspector Joseph Hayward its First Amendment protest supervisor, a new position.

The job was mandated by a legal settlement in a federal case that charged the NYPD used excessive force during protests triggered by the 2020 George Floyd murder in Minneapolis.

The post's purpose is to allow the NYPD to “better calibrate its response based on specific conditions at each demonstration ensuring it can enforce the law while protecting First Amendment rights,” according to the Department’s statement.

Hayward is a 25-year veteran of the NYPD who served most of his career in Brooklyn and Queens. He reports to Jeffrey Maddrey, chief of department.

The Daily News reported that Hayward was accused of using excessive force during the 2011 NYPD confrontation with Occupy Wall Street protestors.

Protester Benno Schmidt alleged that Hayward pinned him against a fence and beat him with his baton. He sued the city and received a $15K settlement.