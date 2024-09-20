Janel Grant

SKDKnickerbocker managing director Kandra Barkoff Lamy is working with the attorneys for Janel Grant, the former WWE employee and sexual assault survivor who has filed a lawsuit against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis and the WWE organization. Barkoff Lamy and SKDK have previously represented the survivors of Harvey Weinstein, Marilyn Manson, Jeffrey Epstein and more. They also supported the former employees of the Washington Commanders in their lawsuit against then-owner Dan Snyder, which led to the sale of the team. Grant continues to retain the services of The Agency Group. “SKDK has a proven track record of uplifting survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking. We look forward to our partnership in seeking justice on behalf of our client Janel Grant,” said Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant. Stagwell owns SKDK.

Marino is named agency of record for LeafLink, the nation’s leading cannabis wholesale platform. The agency has been tasked with implementing broad-based communication strategies throughout the US. Responsibilities under this enhanced partnership encompass promoting visibility for LeafLink executives, leveraging LeafLink data to tell broader stories about the cannabis industry, managing potential crisis situations, and spotlighting LeafLink’s ongoing and upcoming brand initiatives and product launches. Founded in 2016, LeafLink helps thousands of customers in 30 markets buy, sell, pay and ship orders. LeafLink believes that better access to modern financial services will propel the industry towards sustainable growth. Marino also recently expanded its work with Dutchie, another national technology brand that powers e-commerce, POS and delivery services for cannabis retailers

IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”) is providing corporate communications services, in addition to serving as official newswire, for the Medical Innovation Forum 2024, an Oct. 8-9 event sponsored by Octane, an organization that promotes the growth of tech and MedTech ventures in Southern California. IBN will work to heighten recognition for conference participants, enhancing visibility among investors, journalists, consumers and the broader public via an array of digital channels. Octane aims to create 55,000+ high-paying technology jobs in Southern California by 2030 through its accelerator LaunchPad SBDC as well as its platform Octane Capital & Growth. “As the market leader in media strategy and communications, coupled with their wealth of expertise in AI and associated technology segments, IBN shall play a key role in generating awareness of the crucial discussions at Octane’s Medical Innovation Forum 2024, and in magnifying invaluable insights that are certain to benefit a wider audience in the healthcare space," said Octane director of marketing and strategyNatalie Matsumoto.