Zenia Mucha

TikTok expands the responsibilities of chief brand and communications officer Zenia Mucha to include heading up the company’s marketing operations. Mucha, who served as Disney’s CCO before joining TikTok, will take over from global head of marketing Kate Jhaveri, effective Sept. 23. Jhaveri was chief marketing officer of the NBA before coming to TikTok in 2022. In a staff memo, Mucha wrote that in order to “better meet the needs of the business” it was decided to “remove the Head of Global Marketing role and bring everyone within Global Brand & Comms under one leader, aligning our work and goals toward one comprehensive vision.” TikTok conducted layoffs across marketing, content and operations this spring.

Jim Weiss

MERGE, a storytelling technology company, appoints Real Chemistry founder and chairman Jim Weiss to its board of directors. In addition to his duties at Real Chemistry, Weiss is also an advisor to New Mountain Capital, a majority owner of both Real Chemistry and Swoop. He is also a board member and advisor to Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications, the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, and the American Cancer Society’s CEO Advisory Council. "Jim's renowned entrepreneurial zeal, dedication to innovation, and proven success record uniquely equip him to guide MERGE's strategic ventures across diverse sectors," said MERGE chief operating officer Mark Goble.

Scott Weisenthal

Comcast Advertising, the advertising division of Comcast, names Scott Weisenthal head of global marketing and insights. Weisenthal joins Comcast Advertising from Major League Baseball where he was SVP, global marketing. He previously served as head of the Washington Post Creative Group and VP, global creative & content marketing at Marriott International. In his new role, Weisenthal will oversee all global marketing and brand strategy for Comcast Advertising, which includes Effectv, the ad sales division of Comcast, and FreeWheel, its technology arm. He will lead brand management, social marketing, insights and analytics, events, and creative design and execution. “Scott’s first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by today’s marketers will better enable us to support our diverse clients and fulfill our mission to grow a healthy premium video ecosystem at the intersect of media, data and tech,” said Comcast Advertigins president James Rooke.