Reporters Without Borders has has launched a marketing campaign featuring photoshopped images of Donald Trump, Viktor Orban, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to promote subscriptions to its “100 Photos for Press Freedom” albums.

Those leaders were selected because RWB views them as the “world’s worst predators of press freedom.”

The Trump ad features him holding the album of French photojournalist Véro­nique de Viguerie, who has reported from Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Nigeria, Philippines, Mongolia and China.

The ad’s tagline is “If only everyone stood up for your right to information.”

In 2024, the US ranked No. 55 in RWB's press freedom index. Russia and China ranked 162 and 172, respectively, of the 180 countries on the roster. Orban’s Hungary checked in at No. 67.

RWB has been selling the photo albums as a fund-raiser tool for more than 30 years.

An annual subscription costs $36.