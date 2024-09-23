Christine Graeff

Credit Suisse global head of people Christine Graeff is coming on board at FGS Global as global chief growth officer and member of the global executive committee, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

Before joining Credit Suisse, Graeff was director general communications at the European Central Bank. Before that, she served as managing partner at Brunswick Group, where she launched and scaled the group’s German operations.

At FGS, Graeff will be responsible for expanding the firm's client roster and driving growth worldwide. She will be based out of the firm’s Zurich office.

She succeeds Sydney Ann Neuhaus, who will be transitioning to a new operational role supporting partner development alongside her client work.

Graeff's "exceptional blend of geopolitical insight, strategic communications, and crisis management expertise uniquely positions her to steer FGS’ growth trajectory on a global scale," said CEO Alex Geiser.