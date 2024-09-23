John Rynehart

Kekst CNC has hired John Rynehart, who has 20 years of communications experience in the United Arab Emirates market, as head of its Dubai office.

He ran the UAE operations of Seven Media, Four Communications and FP7.

Rynehart has handled strategic communications, corporate PR and crisis management activities for clients in the health, education, energy, defense and aviation sectors.

At Kekst, he will be responsible for overseeing business development, senior-level client counsel and team leadership.

Rynehart joins Kekst CNC as it expands its positioning and presence in the region.

“His exceptional leadership skills, strategic thinking and deep understanding of the evolving and ever-changing Middle East market will be invaluable,” said Ben Curson, Kekst CNC partner and regional head.

Kekst CNC in January opened an office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Publicis Groupe owns Kekst CNC.