LifeSci Advisors has named Lindsey Trickett managing director of the IR, corporate communications shop focused on healthcare.

During a six-year run at AstraZeneca, Trickett rose to the director of IR slot.

She joined that pharma giant following its acquisition of Medimmune, where Trickett was director-operations strategy.

Trickett exited AstraZeneca in 2019 for the VP-IR & communications post at F-Star Therapeutics, and then the VP-IR position at Preclude Therapeutics.

Michael Rice, co-founder of LifeSci said hiring the best talent from Wall Street, industry and academia is a priority as the firm continues to grow.

“Our service offering in investor relations is unique and we believe that, by hiring seasoned professionals such as Lindsey, we can provide our clients with thoughtful counsel and deliver exceptional value,” he added.

New York-based LifeSci has a presence in Boston, San Francisco, Chicago, Charlotte, London, Geneva, Paris, Milan, and Tel-Aviv.