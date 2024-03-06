Social media has taken center stage in today’s communications landscape and integrating it into earned media outreach is an essential strategy. In a recent episode of the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, Charlie Tansill, President of PR, Social and Influence at Ogilvy North America, discusses with Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media and host of the podcast, about the importance of blending social media, influencer marketing, and PR to create campaigns that don’t just resonate—they stick.

“If we think about how reputation and brands are built today, it's really through real people,” Charlie explains, reflecting on the growing role of social platforms in brand building. Today’s consumers are increasingly influenced by the experiences they encounter on social media and digital platforms. She notes that at Ogilvy, the PR team plans and executes campaigns in a highly integrated manner, with social media, influencer marketing, and innovation at the core of their approach.

Doug, intrigued by this strategy, asks Charlie about her top tips for integrating influencer marketing and social media into PR. Charlie emphasizes that social listening is key to understanding audiences and finding insights that drive earned-first ideas. "It’s about showing up in the right ways, in the right places, and on the right platforms to meet how consumers behave today," she adds.

Doug then asks about the integration of this earned-first mentality into creating modern, immersive brand experiences. Charlie highlights how Ogilvy approaches immersive as “multi-layered, multi-channel storytelling,” where campaigns are not just one-off moments but instead evolve over weeks or months, allowing multiple touchpoints with consumers. "It’s not about hijacking a cultural moment," Charlie says. "It’s about planning experiences that allow people to connect with the brand in a whole new way." She also points out that younger generations expect brands to engage with them in an authentic and participatory manner—they don’t want brands to “speak at them,” but rather to co-create with them.

One of the most notable examples of this immersive storytelling is the Grand Prix award-winning "Michael CeraVe" campaign. Doug highlights how Ogilvy cleverly played on the idea that actor Michael Cera was behind the CeraVe skincare brand. In response, Charlie elaborates on the campaign, which started with a Reddit post from seven years ago speculating a connection between Cera and the brand. Ogilvy tapped into this conversation and methodically built a campaign around the rumor that Michael Cera was the founder of CeraVe. “We had a fleet of 450 influencers helping us stir the speculation and drama,” Charlie explains, adding that the campaign culminated with a Super Bowl commercial that cleared up the rumor, revealing the truth behind the brand’s origins.

The “Michael CeraVe" campaign was a prime example of how PR can create a dialogue and captivate audiences across different platforms. Doug underscores this point, noting how word of the campaign spread even within his own friend circle before the Super Bowl ad aired.

Doug then shifts the discussion to a broader industry trend—the evolving role of the CMO in communications. He asks Charlie to share her thoughts on how this shift impacts PR. Charlie notes that CMOs today often have communications backgrounds and are more digitally savvy. “They’re thinking a lot about reputation, social media, and influencer marketing, putting it at the center of not just their comms, but their marketing overall,” she explains.

Doug follows up by asking how brands can ensure that creative ideas work across multiple channels and platforms. Charlie emphasizes the importance of starting with the audience, understanding how they behave, and identifying the platforms they use. "It’s so important to just have an obsession with your audience,” she says. Instead of launching a product with the expectation that consumers will care, Charlie insists brands must find ways to help them care by putting the message in terms that resonate.

As the conversation wraps up, one key takeaway stands out: an earned-first mindset, combined with social listening and multi-channel storytelling, is essential for building lasting connections and driving long-term success in today’s dynamic landscape.

