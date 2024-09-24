Orchestra, which includes BerlinRosen and Glen Echo Group, acquires Civitas Public Affairs Group, a bipartisan policy and strategy advisory firm that works with philanthropies and advocacy organizations. Civitas will retain its brand and operate under its existing leadership—founding partner Patrick Guerriero and managing partner Katherine Grainger. It will immediately have access to the expanded resources and talent of Orchestra, which includes earned media, thought leadership, branding, content creation, data analytics, search engine optimization, crisis management and paid promotion. Founded in 2011, Civitas has built and managed campaigns on issues ranging from marriage equality to electric vehicle adoption. With offices in Washington, DC; Boston and New York City, it has served clients such as Autism Speaks, the Ford Foundation, the Pew Charitable Trusts, and Planned Parenthood. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “Their expertise is unmatched and will allow us to offer clients deeper expertise in policy strategy, political intelligence and campaign design in addition to our existing abilities in insights and analytics, content and strategic communications,” said Orchestra CEO Jonathan Rosen.

Matter Communications is hosting “Amplifying Women's Health Solutions: Communication Strategies for Startups and Early-Stage Companies,” a free, live webinar on Wednesday, Oct. 9. The agency’s healthcare PR, crisis and content marketing teams, including Matter Health VP Jessica Beote, will discuss how companies can develop critical messaging strategies that will help executives and communication professionals elevate their solutions and services across key decision makers. The webinar will also feature American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology CCO Sandra Hodgson and Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas senior brand and culture specialist of the Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. It will run from 12 to 12:30 p.m. EST.

Golin moves its Chicago office and global headquarters to the Merchandise Mart. The agency says that the move reflects its dedication to building a workspace that inspires creativity, change and innovation. Features of the new space include 26 conference rooms equipped with hybrid meeting technology and a 2,000-square foot “makers” studio, called the Playground, which serves as a dedicated space for agency and influencer creators to develop cutting-edge content. Keeping with the agency’s focus on work/life balance, the space, located at 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza also includes a mother’s room with two private spaces, a “tranquility room,” and such amenities as a coffee-wine bar, café area and lounge space.