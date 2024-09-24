FINN Partners is selected to lead global communications for the “Together in Travel” community, an initiative being launched by the World Travel & Tourism Council at its Global Summit in Perth, Australia, in October. FINN will manage content creation, PR, SEO and digital advertising for the new initiative. “Together in Travel” is specifically aimed at small and medium enterprises, which the WTTC says make up 80 percent of the global travel community. It strives to provide tools and content to both accelerate their business growth and ensure their voices are heard globally. The agency’s purpose and social impact teams, as well as its global travel teams, will work to position “Together in Travel” as the go-to global network for the private sector SMEs in emerging and developed markets targeting all levels from startups to mature businesses. “By partnering with FINN Partners on the 'Together in Travel' community campaign, we are leveraging their communications and storytelling expertise globally to amplify the voices of SMEs, ensuring they have the sustainable support and visibility needed to thrive in today's competitive landscape,” said WTTC president & CEO Julia Simpson.

FNK IR is engaged to develop and deploy an expanded outreach and communications program for electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine and wellness company. FNK IR’s work will focus on broadening awareness of electroCore to expand the company’s audience of relevant investors in the US and select overseas markets. ElectroCore focuses on commercializing medical devices that employ non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (“nVNS”) technology for the management and treatment of certain medical conditions as well as consumer product offerings utilizing nVNS to promote general wellbeing and human performance. “With consistently high gross margins, improving operating leverage and confidence that we are on a path towards generating positive cash flow early next year, we felt it was the right time to enhance our investor relations effort,” said electroCore CEO Dan Goldberger.

Zapwater Communications expands its partnership with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, with the addition of Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort to its international hotel client roster. Zapwater will lead all public relations engagement for the resort from its Miami office. Dreams Estrella del Mar Mazatlán Golf & Spa Resort, which opened in April 2024, is the first Hyatt property in Mazatlán, a colonial town in the Western region of Mexico. Part of Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, the resort has 358 suites with Pacific Ocean views, four à la carte restaurants, a grill, an international buffet, an ice cream parlor, five bars and lounges, a spa and wellness center with a full-service salon, and an adults-only section complete with a private pool and swim-up bar. It also features the region’s only convention center.