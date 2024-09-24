Tyler Bugg

CLEAR, a membership program that uses biometric data to verify a person's identity and speed up the airport security process, brings on Tyler S. Bugg as head of communications. Bugg was previously director of communications at Tech:NYC, am 800-member network of tech leaders working with city and state government and civic stakeholders to promote New York as a place to build and grow a tech company. He has also served as deputy director of think tank New America and worked on the 2012 Obama presidential campaign.

Jenny Rooney

ADWEEK promotes Jenny Rooney to chief brand and community officer. Rooney joins the platform from marketing consultancy Black Glass, where she was managing director and co-founder of CMO House, a membership-only CMO advisory platform. Before that, she was at Forbes for a decade, serving as assistant managing editor, communities director and chair of its CMO Network. At ADWEEK, Rooney will be responsible for driving its brand and business growth across audience, community, and experiences, leading its overall positioning and spearheading initiatives, continuing to serve as an editorial contributor, and overseeing partnerships with organizations such as associations, business schools, nonprofits and research firms. ADWEEK CEO Will Lee said that in her new role, Rooney will be “driving business growth across every dimension in the ADWEEK continuum—audience, community, experience—and help us unlock new revenue streams.”

Alessandra Ladd

Tour Edge, a golf club and bag manufacturer, names Alessandra Ladd VP of brand and strategic partnerships, effective Oct. 14. Ladd was previously senior global marketing manager at Wilson Sporting Goods, where she worked with current Tour Edge president Tim Clarke. In her new post, Ladd will collaborate with the company’s sales staff to develop strategies focused on maximizing the brand’s strategic partnerships both in-store and online, as well as working to enhance the Tour Edge brand experience. “Alessandra will be the Swiss army knife we need to pull many different facets of our business together cohesively and to bolster our communication and best-efforts with our top accounts and our sales team,” said Clarke.