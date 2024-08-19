Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, and HR is no exception. In a recent episode of the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, talks with Kate Southall, Manager of Global Brand at the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), about the transformative impact of AI on human resources and the broader workplace environment.

Kate begins by outlining SHRM’s mission of supporting HR professionals through education, compliance resources, and advocacy. “Our tagline is ‘Better Workplaces, Better World,’” Kate states, underscoring the belief that enhancing workplace conditions fosters a better society overall. Given how much of our lives are spent at work, this mission is more crucial than ever.

As the conversation progresses, Doug inquires about AI’s role in HR. Kate asserts that AI is becoming integral to the HR landscape, particularly in talent acquisition and retention. “HR professionals have to be a jack-of-all-trades,” she explains, highlighting their responsibilities in hiring, training, and maintaining workplace culture. By automating repetitive tasks, AI enables HR teams to focus on strategic initiatives that require human insight and emotional intelligence.

Doug digs deeper into how AI assists in the talent acquisition process, especially with resume screening. “Can AI play a role in helping to sort of identify which might be the best resumes and applications to take a deeper dive?” he asks. Kate agrees that AI's rapid advancement makes it a valuable tool for narrowing down candidates based on specified parameters. However, she emphasizes that human judgment remains essential. “AI + HI = ROI,” she asserts, reinforcing the idea that while AI can streamline processes, it cannot replace the nuanced understanding that human professionals bring to the table.

The discussion shifts to talent retention, where Kate highlights the importance of tailoring employee experiences to cultivate satisfaction and a sense of belonging. “Understanding your own organization is something AI can’t do,” she notes, illustrating the need for emotional intelligence in retaining talent. Doug further probes this topic, asking, “What are some of the most important pieces from a human perspective?” Kate responds that organizations need to engage with employees on a personal level to address concerns like burnout and work-life balance.

Doug raises the challenge of resistance to AI adoption in some organizations. “What’s an approach when there’s a group that’s resistant to adopting it?” he asks. Kate advises that building trust with stakeholders is key. “Understanding why people might be resistant is critical,” she states, identifying common fears such as job displacement and complexity. By addressing these concerns head-on, organizations can foster a more open environment for technological integration. “AI is not going to take your job, but someone who uses AI will,” she suggests, framing the conversation to encourage proactive engagement with technology.

As they explore collaboration among communications, marketing, and sales teams, Doug asks how AI can facilitate this integration. “Can AI also play a role in that?” he inquires. Kate notes that AI can free up time for more creative endeavors. “Automating routine tasks allows for richer collaboration,” she explains, emphasizing that AI can help tailor messaging to different audience segments effectively.

Towards the end of the episode, Doug asks to expand on the concept of AI + HI = ROI. Kate elaborates that this idea, coined by SHRM’s CEO, Johnny C. Taylor Jr., reflects the necessity of human intelligence in maximizing AI’s benefits. “AI amplifies human capability rather than completely replacing it,” she asserts, highlighting SHRM’s commitment to prioritizing the human experience in the face of technological change.

Kate’s insights illustrate that embracing AI in HR is not just about efficiency; it's about enhancing the human experience in the workplace. The key takeaway? The future of HR lies in recognizing AI as a tool to enhance—not replace—the vital human elements that drive organizational success.

