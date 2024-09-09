The United Arab Emirates spent $2.6M at FGS Global, which was more than 70 percent of the payments received from foreign clients, during the six-month period ended July 31.

FGS worked on behalf of the UAE’s DC Embassy and United Nations Mission, according to the firm’s Justice Dept. filing. The firm did not report any fees from the Mission. It received $492K during six-month period ended Jan. 31.

For the Embassy, FGS provided PR and communications counsel to help create a public diplomacy program. It also scheduled meetings and briefings for staff with business people, academics, public policy groups and reporters.

For the Mission, the firm undertook assignments related to specific public affairs matters.

FGS handled issues related to aid to Gaza, conflict in the Red Sea, defense cooperation with the US, overall US/UAE relationship, partnership with the NYC Parks Dept., AI initiatives and meetings with UAE officials

The PR firm contacted representatives from the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, New York Times, Washington Post, ABC, NBC, NPR, Bloomberg, Semafor, Reuters and Axios.

FGS also received $245K from the Bermuda Dept. of Finance, and $225K each from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Colombia and Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Investment firm KKR owns FGS.