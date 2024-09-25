Keenan Austin Reed

The Alpine Group, which is part of Public Policy Holding Co., promotes Keenan Austin Reed to CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Reed succeeds Les Spivey, who has served as the firm’s CEO and managing principal for over five years and will transition to a new role as president. Reed has been with the Alpine Group since 2021, most recently serving as a principal. Before joining the firm, she was chief of staff to former Congressman Donald McEachin (D-VA), leading McEachin’s work as the Whip of the Congressional Black Caucus. "Keenan is a dynamic and visionary leader who understands the intricacies of policymaking and the importance of building relationships on both sides of the aisle,” said Spivey. Stewart Hall, CEO of Alpine’s parent company, PPHC, added, “Keenan’s appointment as CEO marks a pivotal moment for the Alpine Group and PPHC. She has deep expertise, unerring strategic vision, and an unwavering commitment to client service.”

Hillary Frei

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, an 80-year-old brand with more than 140 locations, names Hillary Frei CMO. Frei joins the company from Wetzel’s Pretzels, where she was head of marketing. Before that, she led e-commerce for FAO Schwarz as general manager and was CMO at Big Chill Appliances, a digitally native appliance company. “Hillary has been able to modernize and drive growth on several legacy brands while stewarding quality and honoring tradition. She is a world-class marketer and unwavering brand steward,” said Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream CEO Jennifer Schuler. Handel’s has also brought on former Papa John’s International director, North America franchise development Erin Snyder as VP, franchise development.

Nicholas Ortiz

Tejon Ranch Co., a real estate development and agribusiness company, names Nicholas Ortiz as SVP, corporate communications and public affairs. Ortiz was most recently VP of small business advocacy for the California Chamber of Commerce. Before that he was president & CEO of the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce. At Tejon Ranch, Ortiz will oversee the company’s communications, brand image, government affairs and key stakeholder engagement activities. He will also coordinate with the company’s investor relations team. “We’ve seen first-hand his acumen at developing strategies to inform and engage key audiences,” said Tejon Ranch Co. president and CEO Gregory Bielli.