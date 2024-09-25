UpSpring, a women-owned PR, digital marketing and creative agency, opens submissions for its first annual pro bono PR & marketing contest: the UpSpring Launch:HER Awards. The contest will award three women-owned or led nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations a combined total of half a million dollars in PR and marketing support—$250K in services for one year to the winner, $150K to the organization coming in second and $100K to the 3rd place recipient. Submissions will be open through Nov. 1. To qualify for consideration, applicants must be based in the United States, women-owned and/or women-led, and identified as a nonprofit or not-for-profit organization, 501(c)(3) status not required. “We’ve experienced firsthand the power women have to make a meaningful impact in the world, but we also know the many challenges women leaders continue to face on their paths to success,” said UpSpring CEO Tiffany Rafii. “This is our way of giving back—we want to do our part to enable other women to tell their stories and inspire others.”

The Starr Conspiracy, which works with tech companies, rebrands as TSC. The rebrand, which is being unveiled the 2024 HR Technology Conference & Exposition in Las Vegas, includes expanded service offerings as well as a new headquarters in Fort Worth's cultural district. TSC will now be led by CEO Ashley Bernard, who previously shared the CEO spot with TSC founder Bret Starr for over a year. Starr will become chief AI officer, where he will focus exclusively on advancing B2B marketing theory, driving AI innovation and enhancing client success. "Our rebrand builds on what makes us unique and reflects who we are today — a full stack agency, redefining marketing for tech companies. Marketing has changed, tech has changed, and so have we," said Bernard.

Pearpop, a creator marketing company, launches PAIR, an AI-powered creator review platform for brands. The platform promises to help analyze and identify “brand-perfect creator pairings” by streamlining the reviewing and vetting process of creators. PAIR says it will ground its pairing of creators and brands in objective data, leveraging a proprietary blend of first-party and third-party data to systematically review and display ideal brand/creator pairings. Brands start by choosing from a wide range of criteria to define their ideal creator partners – including follower count, engagement rate, age, location, content genre and tonality, and audience profile. “PAIR offers a completely new level of data intelligence for the creator marketing space, giving marketers an unprecedented level of insight, control, and confidence to make brand-right creator pairings,” said Pearpop co-founder and CEO Cole Mason.