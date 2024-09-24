The Lukens Company, an Arlington, VA-based firm specializing in nonprofit fundraising, is named agency of record for digital for The City Mission, a nonprofit that empowers people in crisis to overcome homelessness and poverty. TLC will drive fundraising strategies and develop omnichannel campaigns designed to enhance donor engagement and increase awareness of The City Mission's work. The agency will focus on expanding digital outreach, optimizing direct mail campaigns, and leveraging data-driven insights. "Their expertise in nonprofit marketing and fundraising will be instrumental as we continue to provide life-saving support to those we serve," said The City Mission CEO Linda Uveges.

Six One is named agency of record for SeneGence, a beauty company whose products include skincare and cosmetics. The agency will provide SeneGence with PR, media relations, influencers and thought leadership. SeneGence, which was founded 25 years ago by company CEO and chairwoman Joni Rogers-Kante, adheres to the Clean Beauty Standard, meeting the highest EU cosmetic regulations and banning over 1,450 harmful ingredients. “We are excited to partner with Six One once again, as they truly understand our brand's legacy and commitment to high-performance beauty products,” said Rogers-Kante.

RG2 Communications is named agency of record for YMA (Yacht Marketing Agency) and its client Aliikai Luxury Yacht, which is launching several expert-crafted sailing itineraries in Indonesia. RG2’s scope of work will include press outreach, communication strategy, press tours, ongoing journalist engagements and creative consultancy. The new itineraries include an eight-day and seven-night excursion focusing on the Banda Islands, otherwise known as the Spice Islands, a chain of small volcanic islands situated between Timor and West Papua that are rarely accessible to travelers. The yacht includes seven cabins designed with contemporary Indonesian interior elements, an indoor lounge and dining area, an upper-deck lounge for yoga sessions and a scuba diving preparation room.